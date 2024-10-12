Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $585,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OII. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

