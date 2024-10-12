Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.37 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Rambus by 2,464.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Rambus Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.