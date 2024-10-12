The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,830 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 47.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

