Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,027,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $71,025,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 17.8% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

