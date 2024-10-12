Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 1,018.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $683.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.45. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

