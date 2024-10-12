The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

