Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 37.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $422.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $444.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.98.

Insider Activity

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,930. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

