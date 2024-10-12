Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

DJD stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.