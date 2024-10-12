Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3 %

NDAQ stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.