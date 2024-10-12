22,844 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WULF shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

TeraWulf Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. Equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

