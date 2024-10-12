Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,373,585.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.6 %

H stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average is $149.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

