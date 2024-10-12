Algert Global LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter worth $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO opened at $14.30 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,942.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

