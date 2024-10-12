Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $680,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $2.99 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $212.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

