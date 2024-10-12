13,560 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 46.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.65 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. Research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

