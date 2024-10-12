Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gannett by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 557,079 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 16.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 1,200.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 234,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

