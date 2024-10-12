Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

