Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of GLDM opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

