The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.43 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

