Algert Global LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 994,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.90. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLDB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair raised Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

