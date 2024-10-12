Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.4 %

RL opened at $201.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

