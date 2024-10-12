Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BRSP opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.89. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRSP. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

