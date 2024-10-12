Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,337 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,018,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,571 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $114,436,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.