Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $509,000 Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 261,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

