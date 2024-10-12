Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BAB stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

