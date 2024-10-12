Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,550 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,252,000 after buying an additional 1,876,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

