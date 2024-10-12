Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,113 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,718,000 after acquiring an additional 864,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 376,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 998,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 930,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

