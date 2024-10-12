Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 385,228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after buying an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after buying an additional 263,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,256,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IJK opened at $93.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

