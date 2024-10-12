Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

