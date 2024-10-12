Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,923 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Textron by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,096,000 after acquiring an additional 258,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,173 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.