A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

