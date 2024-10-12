SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $843,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Separately, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $4,967,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SW

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.