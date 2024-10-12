Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,728,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,002,000 after acquiring an additional 501,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,021,000 after purchasing an additional 745,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $109,825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after buying an additional 1,122,653 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

