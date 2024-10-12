SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 293,498 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

