SG Americas Securities LLC Has $864,000 Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

ACHC opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.