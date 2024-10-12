Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH opened at $145.80 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.22.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

