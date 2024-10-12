SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in eXp World by 627.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,766 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in eXp World by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,371,052 shares in the company, valued at $529,549,465.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,371,052 shares in the company, valued at $529,549,465.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 705,241 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,780. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

