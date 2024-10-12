SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,237,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.0% during the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 592,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 197,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Arthur C. Butcher purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,861.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Get Our Latest Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $31.61 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.