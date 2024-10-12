SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 184.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SIL opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

