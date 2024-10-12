SG Americas Securities LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after purchasing an additional 337,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Oscar Health by 153.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 117.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after buying an additional 1,134,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after buying an additional 507,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Trading Up 3.8 %

OSCR stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -138.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069 in the last ninety days. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

