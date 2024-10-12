SG Americas Securities LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,593.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

