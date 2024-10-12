SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,596 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,460,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 205,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 146,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATK. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

