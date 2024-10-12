Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 322.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Insider Activity

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 411,388 shares worth $9,452,761. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

