SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 22,002 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -208.84 and a beta of 2.08. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

