SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,015 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HTH opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

