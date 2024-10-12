SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,425 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

