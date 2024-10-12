Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,601 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 429.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 610,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after buying an additional 494,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,897,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 2,778.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 162,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

