SG Americas Securities LLC Has $888,000 Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,412,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133,975 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

