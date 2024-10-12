ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 319,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $1,992,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 152.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 732,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 442,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 90.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 556,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 6.87. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.46 and a beta of 0.62.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at $36,436,552.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 136,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,363,589.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,357.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

