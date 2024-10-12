Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Primo Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Primo Water by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Primo Water by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

