SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 306.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

